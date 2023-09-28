There has been a noticeable void in the Texas Southern Tigers lineup since after the season opener and that’s been at quarterback where star junior Andrew Body has been missing.

Body did not play for the third straight game this past weekend when the Tigers fell to Grambling State 35-23 and dropped to 0-4 on the season. TSU coach Clarence McKinney had said little about Body until this week when questioned about the junior’s mysterious absence.

For the first time, McKinney hinted that it’s injury-related when asked by The Defender during the weekly SWAC Football Coaches Media Call about his status. The expectation is that Body will soon make some sort of announcement via his social media, but as of Wednesday no announcement had been made.

“Without giving out any medical information, we are going to allow Andrew to put out a statement,” McKinney said to The Defender. “Basically, from a HIPAA Law standpoint, he will put out a statement about what he wants to inform the world about his situation. We are going to allow him to handle that via social media.”

It’s unclear if Body will suit up at quarterback this season. There is speculation Body, who was picked as a preseason second-team All-SWAC member, could redshirt this season in order to get healthy and retain two years of playing eligibility. The NCAA allows a player to compete in up to four games in a season before declaring a redshirt year.

Body, of course, is coming off a shoulder injury at the end of last season that required offseason surgery. He completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns and three interceptions in the season-opening 37-34 loss to Prairie View.

The school would not comment on the possibility of him redshirting and Body has not been made available to the media to discuss his situation.

“He wants to play. That’s always possible,” McKinney said when asked by The Defender if there is a plan for Body to play this season. “There are some things that we’ve talked about doing with him. But the ultimate decision really is his decision along with the information he gets from the doctors.”

In the meantime, the Tigers (0-4 overall, 0-2 in the SWAC, have had to rely on first-year sophomore Jace Wilson to carry the offense. He has improved since being thrust into the starting role at Toledo earlier this month.

During last week’s loss to Grambling, Wilson threw for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson, who is from Missouri City and began his collegiate career at Furman, has completed 31 of 63 passes for 349 yards, four touchdowns and one interception over the first three starts of his career.

“We ‘ve seen Jace grow within our scheme with the more reps he gets,” said McKinney, whose team will host Lincoln (Calif.) for Homecoming this weekend. “He has had an opportunity to perform at a high level this past weekend, had a few drops that our guys wouldn’t normally do.

“Jace has taken the baton from Andrew so far and become the leader of the team. He’s done some things that we knew he could do and he has done some things that we didn’t expect him to be able to do. We’re just excited about having him just continue to improve each week.”