Former Texans linebacker and current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans interviewed for the Texans’ job last week and all indications are that it went well. The Texans, led by general manager Nick Caserio and CEO Cal McNair, have interviewed several candidates, including Sean Payton, but it sounds like the interest in Ryans could be stronger than most thought. According to NFL rules, an assistant coach can not be hired by another team until his team is out of the playoffs. Ryans and the 49ers are playing Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman part ways

Former Baltimore Ravens great Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman have found out just because the formula worked well at Jackson State doesn’t mean it will work everywhere. Less than a month after announcing that Reed would be B-CU’s new head football coach, the two have quickly divorced before the contract was ever signed. This came after Reed took to Instagram to rip his new employer and HBCU football for numerous inefficiencies.

TSU guard named SWAC Player of Week

Texas Southern University junior guard Andriana Avent was recently named SWAC Player of Week after a strong showing. Avent averaged 21 points while shooting 38% from beyond the arc during a week for the Lady Tigers.

MISCELLANEOUS

Former Channelview standout quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-7 NFC divisional playoff win over New York …Texas Southern sprinter Shelby Brooks clocked a 56.96 to take second place in the 400 meters during the Robert Platt Invitational.