Nick Anderson hits grand slam for Saltdogs
Houston native Nick Anderson smashed a grand slam in the eighth inning for the go-ahead runs to help lift the Lincoln Saltdogs to an 11-8 win over Lake Country in minor league baseball action.
TSU outfielder Daalen Adderley named 3rd Team All-American
Texas Southern junior outfielder Daalen Adderley was named a 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Third-Team All-American after batting .421 this past season.
Former TSU two-sport great Homer Jones dies
Former Texas Southern football and track and field star Homer Jones has died. He was 82. Jones, a two-sport athlete for the Tigers from 1959-62, was a member of the 1962 USA Track team and in 1963 he was drafted by the New York Giants of the NFL and Houston Oilers of the AFL. Jones made the Pro Bowl twice. He is also credited as the father of the modern touchdown celebration after he was the first player to spike the ball after scoring a touchdown.
Brittney Griner allowed to fly charter after airport incident
After being verbally attacked at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recently, apparently the WNBA has opened the door for Phoenix Mercury star and Houston native Brittney Griner and her teammates to fly a private charter to away games, according to ESPN. The WNBA mandates that all teams fly commercial but are making the exception after a man became verbally aggressive toward her because of the deal the U.S. reached to gain her freedom from imprisonment in Russia.
Texans, Maliek Collins reach $23 million extension
The Texans and defensive tackle Maliek Collins have struck a new deal on a two-year extension that is now worth $23 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Last year, Collins signed a two-year deal for $17 million with the Texans. Collins has 66 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and fumble recoveries in 30 games with the Texans.