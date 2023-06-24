Nick Anderson’s portrait. Credit: Lincoln Salt Dogs

Nick Anderson hits grand slam for Saltdogs

Houston native Nick Anderson smashed a grand slam in the eighth inning for the go-ahead runs to help lift the Lincoln Saltdogs to an 11-8 win over Lake Country in minor league baseball action.

Daalen Adderley heeadshot. Credit: TSU Sports

TSU outfielder Daalen Adderley named 3rd Team All-American

Texas Southern junior outfielder Daalen Adderley was named a 2023 National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Third-Team All-American after batting .421 this past season.



Homer Jones was a two-sport star for the Texas Southern Tigers, excelling in both football and track & field before going on to a stellar NFL career. Credit: Pittsburg ISD

Former TSU two-sport great Homer Jones dies

Former Texas Southern football and track and field star Homer Jones has died. He was 82. Jones, a two-sport athlete for the Tigers from 1959-62, was a member of the 1962 USA Track team and in 1963 he was drafted by the New York Giants of the NFL and Houston Oilers of the AFL. Jones made the Pro Bowl twice. He is also credited as the father of the modern touchdown celebration after he was the first player to spike the ball after scoring a touchdown.

Brittney Griner on the court. Credit: Rick Scuteri/AP

Brittney Griner allowed to fly charter after airport incident

After being verbally attacked at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recently, apparently the WNBA has opened the door for Phoenix Mercury star and Houston native Brittney Griner and her teammates to fly a private charter to away games, according to ESPN. The WNBA mandates that all teams fly commercial but are making the exception after a man became verbally aggressive toward her because of the deal the U.S. reached to gain her freedom from imprisonment in Russia.

Houston Texans defensive lineman Maliek Collins (97) has a laugh during a game. The Texans – and most of the NFL – have won more playoff games than the Dallas Cowboys over the past 25 years. Credit: Doug Murray / The Associated Press

Texans, Maliek Collins reach $23 million extension

The Texans and defensive tackle Maliek Collins have struck a new deal on a two-year extension that is now worth $23 million, with $20 million guaranteed. Last year, Collins signed a two-year deal for $17 million with the Texans. Collins has 66 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, six sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and fumble recoveries in 30 games with the Texans.