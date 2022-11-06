Jack Yates HS is playoff bound with a 3rd place finish after beating rival Worthing HS in a 46-33 game that came down to the fourth quarter. Yates Quarterback/Linebacker Broderick Brown created offense with his arm and forced a fumble on defense.

Yates athlete Jaquan Brandon was running people over on his way to multiple touchdowns and senior Wide Receiver Marquise Sattiewhite added a score.

Worthing Wide Receiver / Defensive End Jacory Thurman finished the game with a touchdown run after the catch.