More than 100 students representing each of Fort Bend ISD’s 11 high schools signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at their college or university of choice during the district’s recent 2023 Spring National Signing Day.

Below is a list of the scholarship recipients.

Austin High School

· Gabrielle De Jesus, Soccer, McNeese State University

· Solae Young, Soccer, Sam Houston State University

· Kyle Kulow, Swimming, University of Nebraska-Omaha

· Raylon Holmes, Football, Bethel College

· Alyssa Carter, Softball, University of Houston-Victoria

· Tyler Do, Baseball, Eastfield College

· Jamal Franklin, Football, Grambling State University

Bush High School

· Angelina Lopez, Soccer, North American University

· Paul Omodia, Football, Illinois University

· Broc Boutte, Football, Midwestern State University

· Allen Aldridge III, Football, East Texas Baptist University

Clements High School

· Logan Brown, Swimming, Texas A&M

· Hayden Bellotti, Swimming, University of Virginia

· Isabelle Kent, Soccer, Rice University

· Nick Piazza, Football, East Texas Baptist University

· Feris Refai, Football, Trinity University

· Kaitlin Daniels, Volleyball, Northeastern University

Dulles High School

· Kylie Mueller, Beach Volleyball, Louisiana State University

· Ranata Bolado, Volleyball, Colorado School of Mines

· Madison Hamilton, Volleyball, York University Nebraska

· Kellan Ton, Softball, Colorado School of Mines

· Trayveon Richard, Football, Texas A&M University Kingsville

Elkins High School

· Ashton Payne, Football, Trinity Community College

· Avian Stewart, Football, Blinn Junior College

· Malia Black, Volleyball, Mississippi Valley State University

· Vivian Vargas, Softball, University of St. Thomas

Hightower High School

· Mia Daniel, Volleyball, New Mexico State

· Jayden Deemer, Football, University of Texas Permian Basin

· Kristopher Hodges, Football, Texas College

· Karlton Owens, Football, Minnesota West Community and Technology College

· Darion Terrell-Embers, Football, Alcorn State University

· Santana Wilson, Football, Stephen F. Austin University

· Kenyon Grant, Football, Sul Ross University

· Chisom Onwuzurigbo, Football, Holy Cross University

Kempner High School

· Basit Adensanya, Football, Concordia University

· Charles Ebo, Football, Midwestern State University

· Corban Evers, Football, Arkansas Tech University

· Caleb Harris, Football, Louisiana Christian University

· Steven Hernandez, Football, Midwestern State University

· Cody Pham Nguyen, Football, Georgetown University

· Tylon Riser, Football, Midway University

· Noah Yassine, Football, Sul Ross State University

· Cody Kuffel, Baseball, Galveston College

· Antonio Jacobs, Football, Louisiana Christian University

Marshall High School

· Ja’Koby Banks, Football, University of Houston

· Zachary Chapman, Football, Texas Christian University

· Arveyon Davis, Track and Field, Texas A&M University

· Logan Granville, Football, Incarnate Word

· Genesis Griffin, Track and Field, University of Houston

· Ky Guillory, Football, Texas A&M University- Kingsville

· Jaland Lowe, Basketball, University of Pittsburgh

· Bieshawn Mitchell, Football, Texas A&M Kingsville

· Michael Patterson, Football, University of Houston

· Jordan Sample, Football, Arkansas State University

· Elijah Sims, Football, Abilene Christian University

· Trent Thomas, Football, Baylor University

· Jaron Wallace, Football, Texas A&M Kingsville

· Jy’Adrian Wortham, Football, Angelo State University

Ridge Point High School

· Seth Steiner, Cross Country, Elon University

· Arissa Smith, Volleyball, Mississippi State

· Sydney Jordan, Volleyball, Colorado University

· Kara Canetti, Soccer, Iona University

· Sydney Geter, Soccer, University of Texas- Dallas

· Zoe Main, Soccer, University of Oklahoma

· Georgia Mulholland, Soccer, Baylor University

· Ashley Pugne, Soccer, University of Saint Thomas

· Charlotte Richardson, Soccer, University of Houston

· Hannah Warnken, Soccer, University of Texas-San Antonio

· Alicia Audu, Soccer, Texas Southern University

· Reagan Green, Softball, Prairie View A&M University

· Jade Uresti, Softball, Prairie View A&M University

· Bailey Gray, Softball, Smith College

· Kaila Correa, Softball, Texas College

· JJ Kennett, Baseball, Dallas Baptist University

· Travis Vlasek, Baseball, New Mexico Junior College

· Zion Stephens, Baseball, Abilene Christian University

· Brayden McCormick, Baseball, Navarro Junior College

· Carter Groen, Baseball, Iona University

· Kellen Gradisar, Baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne University

· Parker Martin, Baseball, Allen Community College

· Logan Martin, Baseball, Allen Community College

· Landry Hamm, Baseball, Colorado Christian University

· Dylan Kalmus, Baseball, Hendrix College

· Ethan Hunter, Diving, Southern Methodist University

· Kennedy Joseph, Cheer, Texas State University

· Peyton Farmer, Football, Rice University

· Taylor Davis, Football, University of Kansas

· DK Kalu, Football, Baylor University

· James Walley, Jr., Football, University of Texas-San Antonio

· James Eaglin, Football, University of Tulsa

· Ethan Ramos, Football, Benedict College

· Pyton Doucet, Football, Louisiana Christian University

· Ezell Jolly, Football, University of Texas- EL Paso

· Ryan Ramey, Football, Old Dominion

Travis High School

· Ryan Williams, Volleyball, University of New Orleans

· Kynzie Lilly, Volleyball, University of New Mexico

· Ariel Kowalewski, Softball, University of Florida

· Briahnna Munoz, Soccer, Oklahoma Christian University

· Brianna Bejar, Track and Field, University of the Incarnate Word

Willowridge High School

· Isaac Orellana, Football, East Texas Baptist University

· Nickolas Shock, Football, Missouri Baptist University

· Tulio Nunez Ramirez, Football, Missouri Baptist University

· Tre Williams, Football, Missouri Baptist University

Zachary Chapman (football, TCU) and Arveyon Davis (track & field, Texas A&M) sign their letters of intent. Photo by Jimmie Aggison. 1 / 9

All photos by Jimmie Aggison