Photo by Denton Record Chronicle

Lonnie Teagle, Katy Paetow

Houston native Lonnie Teagle returns to the city as the head coach of defending state champion Katy Paetow. While at Denton Ryan, Teagle was a key contributor to the football program’s offensive success as the team reached the 5A Division 1 state title game in 2019 and subsequently won the 5A Division 1 state title in 2020. At Paetow, Teagle welcomed one of the biggest defensive transfers in the nation from Allen High School, five-star defensive lineman David “DJ” Hicks. However, Paetow will have an uphill battle moving into arguably one of the toughest Class 6A districts in the state this year.

Cornelius Anthony, FB Hightower

Second-year head coach Cornelius Anthony is settling in at Hightower and has many fans hoping he can push the school’s roster to a state title game that they have yet to see since 2008. While the Hurricane roster is loaded with top-heavy high-impact players like RB Jeremy Payne and DE Treylon Belony, some have expressed concerns about how limited the depth charts may be now that Hightower has moved up to Class 6A District 20.

Johnathan Wilson, Klein Forest

Klein Forest was at the bottom of the barrel a few seasons back, but since the hiring of head coach Johnathan Wilson three years ago the team has steadily improved, winning five games in 2021, and is expectedto be in the mix for a playoff spot this season. “We have proven we have made strides and turned the corner a little bit, but at the end of the day, we have to now prove it on the field.” coach Wilson stated to Vype at the Klein ISD Media Day.

James Williams, FB Marshall

The Fort Bend Marshall Buffs learned a valuable lesson last year after sweeping through a powder puff schedule during the regular season and getting punched in the mouth with an upset loss early in the playoffs. But this season, Marshall has committed to a new and improved district (9-5A DII) with much more credible competition. On offense, watch for multi-talented wide receiver Ja’Koby Banks to put up some serious numbers after throwing 22 TDs and rushing 19 TDs last season. And the defense should be swarming around the ball year round.