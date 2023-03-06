Jack Yates eSports Tryout Competition sponsored by the Amateur Gaming Leagues LLC kicks off 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 9 at Jack Yates High School, 3650 Alabama St., Houston, TX 77004.

Understanding there are few Blacks and Latinos competing in eSports, the goal is to help identify the most qualified gamers on campus and position them to receive scholarships, job placements and internship opportunities in eSports.

Covering high school sports in the greater Houston area for six years at the Houston Defender, Jodie B. Jiles, has assisted student athletes in securing scholarships to schools across the country. After doing several stories on eSports Jiles started focusing more attention on getting people of color involved in them.

In June 2022, Jiles launched the Amateur Gaming Leagues LLC to facilitate eSports tryouts, invitational tournaments, leagues and in-school and after school programs.

“The mission of the Amateur Gaming Leagues LLC is to address the underserved urban youth by giving them unique experiences and access to competitive gaming competitions that offer professional and collegiate eSports placement and career opportunities,” said Jiles. “The vision of the AGL is to build grassroots eSports communities across the city of Houston, that shape the next generation of eSports in Black culture.”

The Defender Network, “Houston’s Leading Black Information Source,” is one of our proud sponsors of these upcoming event(s):

1. Jack Yates Tryout | March 9, 2023 | 3650 Alabama St. Houston, TX 77004

2. YWCPA (Middle School) Tryout | March 30, 2023 |1906 Cleburne St. Houston, TX 77004

3. YWCPA (High School) Tryout | April 20, 2023 |1906 Cleburne St. Houston, TX 77004