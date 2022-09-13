Alief Taylor’s senior pro-style quarterback Chase Jenkins, a Rice University commit, is a 1st Team All-District selection transfer from (Bellaire) Episcopal that is ready for the challenging gauntlet of Class 6A Texas football.

The year has been pretty up and down early on in the season with an overall (1-2) record for the Lions taking losses to playoff contenders Klein Forest and Fort Bend Marshall; however, Jenkins shined and showed his true colors in a 54-0 win against (Houston) Westside. In the victory, Jenkins managed to score 6 (3 Passing, 3 Rushing) touchdowns in the game.

Alief Taylor Chase Jenkins rans the 100m and and 200m in track at (Bellaire) Episcopal HS before transferring to Class 6A Alief Taylor.

When Lions head coach Shawn Gray was asked what Jenkins has been able to add to the offense, Coach Gray stated.

“He is a culture guy and a great team leader.”

“All the kids look up to him and he leads by actions not by talk.” Coach Gray continued.

The Defender spoke with Jenkins after the Westside victory to discuss his style of play, the Rice commitment, and more.

About Chase Jenkins

Twitter: @Chasejenkinss

IG: @chasejenk1ns

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190 lbs.

Players He Studies: Lamar Jackson, Bryce Young (Alabama), and Malik Willis (Titans)

Other Offers: Jackson State, Alcorn State, Lamar, and Texas A&M Commerce

Hobbies: Reading and Drawing

Favorite Artist: Various Gospel Artist and Fred Hammond

Shoutouts: “my parents, Mario Hall, and the coaches at Select Quarterback Athletics and here at Taylor.”