This season, Cy Creek High School power forward Amari Chambers has been a nightmare for opposing teams. With Chambers’ domination, a game of five-on-five can quickly shift to what seems like four-on-five.

Teams facing Cy Creek have been forced to either double in the post or pay the price. Chambers averages 11.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, landing her on opposing teams’ scouting lists.

Cy Creek head coach Jennifer Alexander is impressed by Chambers’ skills.

“She’s a scorer; the number one person on everyone else’s scouting report because they know what type of threat she can be on both sides of the ball,” Alexander said. “[Chambers] really works the game for four quarters. A player like that, if you don’t work for four quarters against her, she’s going to beat you at some point.”

Chambers didn’t play basketball until the seventh grade, and at Cy Creek she started out on the freshman team.

“It was just gymnastics and dance before then. But once basketball came along, I really just fell in love with that and my love for gymnastics and dance kind of fell off,” she said. “Initially I was really bad. But, coming in my freshman year, I was just learning the game.”

Once Chambers began to grow and see progress, she played AAU ball with Houston United. Her sophomore year she started on JV and moved up to varsity, which allowed her to play with teammates such as Rori Harmon and Kyndall Hunter, who currently play at the University of Texas.

Chambers recalled the move to varsity.

“Oh my gosh, we had amazing seniors and upperclassmen. They were great. It was very nerve-wracking. I was very nervous, but I think it really helped me to improve and just get to know the game a little bit quicker,” she said.

Chambers plans to major in sports medicine and psychology once she graduates. Although she has yet to commit to a college, she hopes to find a program that is family-oriented and feels like home.

The program she chooses will find a diamond. Chambers has rebounding skills reminiscent of former WNBA star Sylvia Fowles, one of the players whose games she regularly studied over the years.

“She’s just scratching the surface with what she can do,” Alexander added about the scoring phenom.

About Amari Chambers

Class: 2023

IG: @amarii.chambers

Twitter: @amariichambers

Height & weight: 5 feet 10 inches, 135 pounds

Players she studies: Ja’nya Thomas, Zia Cooke (South Carolina Gamecocks), Sylvia Fowles (retired WNBA player)

Status: Uncommitted

Hobby: Reading

Favorite artist: Rihanna

Favorite subject: Precalculus

Shout-outs: Coaches, friends, family