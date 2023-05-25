11 May 2023: Arveyon Davis poses after winning gold in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.55 Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

The class of 2023 has had its share of ups and downs. COVID-19 canceled their spring 2021 sporting events and forced them to finish the school year online in isolation. However, this class is now graduating and preparing for college.

Many athletes in this class had to put their dreams on hold freshman year. Arveyon Davis was one of those athletes.

“Not being able to run freshman year made me hungrier for my sophomore year,” Davis said.

Davis’s sophomore year turned out being his first year appearing on the UIL stage where he introduced himself to all competitors as a dynamic hurdler for Ft. Bend Marshall High School.

“I came back sophomore year and I knew it was time to work. I went straight into open races, made it to state, ran 14.30, and got third in the 110-meter hurdles,” Davis said.

Davis continued to work hard during his junior year and continued getting faster. Against top returning hurdlers, while at state Davis took third in the 110-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Davis was a top returning underclassman his senior year with goals of bringing home a gold medal. During the UIL 5A state track meet Davis accomplished this goal by running 13.55 in the 110-meter hurdles and taking first place.

From an athlete who began his track career in the seventh grade after seeing his sister’s success, and discussing with his mom his desire to run with Gulf Coast Elite, Davis has been fun to watch over the years. When reflecting on lessons learned from running track, Davis expresses his appreciation for the 400-meters.

“I learned the 400-meters will have you prepared for any race. That’s what it has seemed to be up to this point,” Davis said.

Next season, Davis will be attending Texas A&M where he will continue to perfect his craft.

“Texas A&M was the perfect school for me based on the comfort level I felt when I went on my visit. I didn’t feel out of place. I felt at home. There were a lot of people around me that I knew and the school had a lot of success in the years prior,” Davis said.

“He’s at the point of his game where he knows he’s that guy. He works extremely hard, he’s serious about his craft and we love having him,” said Marshall’s Director of Track & Field, Coach Lloyd Banks. “He’s one of those people that can go up and down the sprint ladder. He’s awesome. He is the definition of what it is to be a part of the Ft. Bend Marshall track & field program.”

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Arveyon Davis

Class: 2023

Twitter: @arveyondavis

IG: @arveyonn

Events: 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 4×100-meter relay

Height & weight: 5-feet-9, 154 pounds

Runners he studies: Eric Edwards Jr. (Pro), Connor Schulman (Texas A&M)

Status: Committed to Texas A&M

Favorite artists: Future, Lil Baby, NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: History

Hobbies: Influencing

Shout-outs: God, mom, grandparents, coaches