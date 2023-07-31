Baseball has a unique way of uniting communities and instilling valuable life lessons in young athletes. With a mission to ignite passion and inclusion through baseball, the Astros Youth Academy has become a beacon of hope, breaking down barriers and empowering young athletes from all walks of life.

The Astros Youth Academy began in April 2010 with a vision to offer comprehensive baseball and softball training to young athletes between the ages of 7-18 years old, free of charge. This was made possible through the support and generosity of the Fifth Ward United Fund, which firmly believed in the transformative power of sports. By eliminating financial constraints, the academy ensures that every child, regardless of their background, has an equal opportunity to pursue their dreams on the baseball diamond.

Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

“That’s why we’ve been able to get more kids involved because we don’t charge kids for anything,” said Director of the Houston Astros Youth Academy, Daryl Wade.

Recognizing the financial barriers baseball can impose, the Astros Youth Academy has been proactive in reaching out to the community and making the sport accessible to all. Apart from providing free programs and uniforms, the academy has taken steps to address the seasonal challenges of playing baseball in the Houston heat. By organizing leagues during fall, spring, and summer, the academy ensures that children have enough opportunities to participate in baseball while minimizing the impact of extreme weather.

The success stories of young athletes who have flourished at the Astros Youth Academy are testaments to the positive impact of the program.

Karisma Garcia, a recent graduate of Eisenhower High School, exemplifies the spirit of dedication and passion for softball. Garcia joined the Astros Youth Academy when she was 15 years old. While at Tuffley Park, Garcia worked with the youth to learn valuable skills in fielding, hitting, and base running. Next season, Garcia will be playing softball at Texas Southern University while pursuing a major in health administration.

Jada Cooper, a senior at Westside High School, began playing softball when she was four years old. Cooper joined the academy when she was 16 years old and has been a pillar of support, teaching proper baseball throwing techniques to aspiring young athletes. While at Tuffley Park, Cooper helped the youth through a learning station where they were encouraged to select books to take home. Such exemplary leadership, motivation, commitment, humility, and integrity earned Jada the prestigious Jenny Finch Award.

19 July 2023: A kid enjoying the Astros Youth Academy. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

“Mrs. Finch told me that she watched me grow up and mature as a player. In years prior, I watched three other girls win the award before I won, so I was really excited. I never thought I would win. I was really proud of myself,” said Cooper.

Armando Bailey, a junior at Atascocita High School, began playing baseball at five years old. Bailey has been with the academy since he was seven years old. While at Tuffley Park Bailey worked with the youth on fielding ground balls and transferring the ball from their glove.

Joshua Duplessis, a recent graduate of Westbury High School, and academy member since he was 12 years old, also worked with the youth on fielding groundballs. Next season he will be attending Dillard University where he plans to major in kinesiology.

19 July 2023: A kid enjoying the Astros Youth Academy. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

“Dillard was the perfect school for me because of their academics. They just recently started a baseball team last season, so this upcoming season will be their second season having a team,” said Duplessis.

These success stories not only inspire young athletes but also demonstrate how the academy instills core values that extend beyond the realm of sports.

“Children will be what they see, and today they’ve seen a lot of great people. Hopefully, they walk away interested in learning more about baseball, and from there we hope that we can start getting more kids to play,” said State Representative Jarvis Johnson.