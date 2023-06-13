2 June 2023: Isaiah Castaneda & Jadon Barfield after a win in the regional finals against Katy High School Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

In a thrilling two-game regional final victory over Katy High School, the Pearland Oilers baseball team secured their spot in the state tournament. Going undefeated in the district, and continuously advancing through playoffs, the team’s success can be attributed to a hard-working senior class and a group of even harder-working underclassmen.

Jadon Barfield and Isaiah Castaneda are two underclassmen who have displayed exceptional skill and have helped both offensively and defensively to propel their team to compete for a state title.

During the regional final, Barfield approached the mound with confidence and determination. Recognizing the strength of the opposing team, he knew he had to bring his A-game.

“If I missed my spot, I knew they were going to be able to touch it up. Getting this win against Katy and advancing to the State game feels amazing,” Barfield said.

Focused on competing and throwing strikes, Barfield delivered an outstanding performance that propelled his team to victory as he hurled a three-hitter, struck out seven and only walked one.

Barfield’s passion for baseball runs in the family, with his uncle, Jesse Barfield, having played for the Blue Jays and the Yankees, and his cousin, Josh Barfield, also having a career in the majors. Following in their footsteps, Jadon Barfield has proven himself as a rising star in the game.

“He’s got as much grit as any of them does,” said Pearland baseball head coach David Rogers.

Throughout the playoffs, Castaneda consistently showcased his hitting ability. Currently leading the team in playoff batting percentage, Castaneda has been a consistent contributor, generating momentum and providing a spark for his teammates.

“My teammates count on me to get something going. I just try to do my best to get a hit,” Castaneda said.

“He’s been red hot, he’s a line drive hitter and he does a great job defensively,” said Pearland baseball coach Kevin Macias. “Don’t ever try to take a triple off of him because he will throw you out.”

Both Barfield and Castaneda have demonstrated their commitment and dedication to the sport from a young age. Barfield began playing T-ball at 4 years old and has continued to grow and develop his skills.

Castaneda’s love for the game was also sparked at 4-years-old, and his participation in competitive tournaments with Twelve Baseball has further prepared him for the pressures of big moments like the playoffs.

By beating Katy, Pearland advanced to compete for a state title. They faced Austin Westlake, and dominated them scoring 11 runs to 1. However, the next game gave them trouble. Facing Flower Mound for the title, Pearland fell 6-4 and their hopes for a title came to an end.

With a talented group of underclassmen and both Barfield and Castaneda going into their senior year this fall, Pearland hopes to make another run for a state title next season.

About Jaden Barfield

Class: 2024

IG: @j_bug_29

Twitter: @jaden_barfield

Position: Pitcher

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 190 pounds

Players he studies: CC Sabathia (Yankees), Aroldis Chapman (Royals)

Status: Undecided

Favorite artist: Hip-Hop

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: Family

About Isaiah Castaneda

Class: 2024

IG: @Isaiah_jc11

Twitter: @Isaiahjc11

Position: Right field

Height & weight: 6-feet-2, 170 pounds

Players he studies: Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Status: Undecided

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Family, coaches