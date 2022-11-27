Furr inherited a mob mentality on Strake Jesuit in a 69-59 win where Jesuit star guard Jace Posey, a Texas Christian University commit, was a non-factor due to a stifling full-court press defensive effort by the team the entire match.

Furr two-way guard Ja’koby Jiles (#5) led all scorers with 18 points, Cam’ron Heard (#23), an Oklahoma State commit as a wide receiver, had 15 points inside and out, and Demetric Kindle (#2) finished the game with 14 points from the mud. Opposition better keep an eye on these guys because they are coming!