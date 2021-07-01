As a quarterback, you are typically the most important player on an offense. And when tasked, OBs need to be able to make the plays necessary to lead a team to victory.

Baytown Lee 6’3” 230 lbs. senior graduate quarterback Christian Olige, a Midwestern State University commit, has the mobility to breeze by defenders and the strength to run you over if need be. His baseball wind up arm is efficient, particularly when making plays on the run.

Christian Olige creates offense with his feet to drive the East offense down the field. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

At the GHFCA Bayou Bowl All Star Game fans got their final glimpse of Olige on the high school level as he carried his squad to victory, earning him the honor of being named the Offensive MVP of the game.

In Olige’s 10-game senior season he passed for 1,932 yards, with 31 passing touchdowns and 7 interceptions. On the ground Olige rushed for 671 yards with with rushing touchdowns.

The Defender spoke with Olige after the Bayou Bowl to discuss his style of play, major influences and advice to the quarterbacks coming up behind him.

Christian Olige with East/West Game Offensive MVP trophy. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

“My style is balanced. I can throw the ball, but if they need me to run it, I will run it.”

Midwestern State University Commitment

“I committed because their throwing style there is efficient.”

Advice to Others

“If you depend on the guys in front of you and give them the confidence you got, it will always come out right.”

About Christian Olige

Twitter: @olige08

Players He Studies: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers

Secondary Position: Wide Receiver

Shoutouts: Keke Davis and the whole East offensive line at Bayou Bowl because I couldn’t have done anything without them.