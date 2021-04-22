Bellaire baseball has been on a roll this season with a 22-4-1 overall record wherein the Cardinals are a prefect 11-0 at home and 9-0 in district play.

And Bellaire junior middle infielder Chris Jacinto is the humble giant who has a swing that finds a way to make plays when needed.

Chris Jacinto. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

In a 2-0 victory against Westside High School, Jacinto made the plays necessary to win the game with his bat, driving in a run and scoring the team’s only other run after being walked.

When Bellaire head coach Nick Ozuna was asked what Jacinto brings to the roster, coach Ozuna stated, “Chris is very capable of coming up with a big hit and might be leading our team lineup in hits.”

“We are expecting big things from him the rest of the way and going forward. He’s a great kid, great student and the ultimate team player,” Ozuna concluded.

The Defender spoke with Jacinto after Bellaire defeated Westside to discuss his style of play, batting approach and more.

Style of Play

“I make a lot of contact at the plate and I have quick hands in the infield.”

Approach

“My approach is kind of looking middle-away, and reacting to inside pitches.”

Playoff Push

“We have to keep working hard in practice, keep the same energy in the dugout and continue to stay focused.”

About Chris Jacinto

Twitter: @cjacinto2022

Favorite Baseball Players: Austin Martin (Toronto Blue Jays) and Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)

Favorite Musicians: Gunna and Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite Subject: Math

Shoutouts: “My boy, pitcher Aiden Reichek, who had a one-hitter that was almost a no-hitter game. Great performance by him.”