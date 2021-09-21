Despite maintaining a sub-par .500 record through the beginning of their tough non-district schedule, Bellaire has shown evident growth going undefeated during the first two weeks of district play.

A big reason for the Cardinals’ success is none other than returning senior middle blocker/right side hitter De’Mya Robinson.

At just under 6 feet, Robinson is a force to be reckoned with at the net as a striker and defender, leading her team in kill shot points. As a leader, Robinson is one of the most vocal on the court, communicating, educating and encouraging her teammates throughout matches, win or lose. The way standings are today, all roads show Robinson leading Bellaire to yet another consecutive Houston Independent School District (HISD) 6A District regular season championship come seasons end.

When Bellaire head coach Nicole Blakeman was asked about her senior standout, Blakeman stated, “She always has so much spirit. She is the one leading cheers when our sub-varsity teams are playing. And she brings so much enthusiasm to the court.”

The Defender spoke with Robinson about her playing style, leadership, net play and keys to success.

Style of Play

“Competitive, passionate and passive aggressive.”

Leadership

“I bring the hype to the team. I get everyone excited with my play and personality.”

Net Play

“I try to work around the ball. I try to move the ball around a lot to help our team get the kills so that we can all perform together.”

Keys to Success Moving Forward

“Our aggressiveness, our competitiveness and our working together as a team.”

About De’Mya Robinson

IG: @demyaa_

Players She Studies: Asjia O’Neal (University of Texas) and Lauren Stivrins (University of Nebraska)

Favorite Musicians: Drake, Brent Faiyaz and Bryson Tiller

World Problem You Would Solve: Poverty

Shoutouts: “My mom, coaches and my teammates.”