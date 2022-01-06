Bellaire High School junior small forward Jacolb Cole has consistently grown his game year-after-year, since his freshman year. One would think that a 6-foot 8-inch Cole would be buried in the low post position or in the dunkers spot. But this is not the case.

Not only can Cole drive the lane with the force of a Lebron, he can also pivot and maneuver his body to make plays for himself and teammates without forcing offensive charge calls.

In the Cardinals 78-49 victory over rival Lamar High School, Jacolb went off, scoring 30 points, 8 rebounds and way too many assists to count. Whether his passes were from half court or coast-to-coast, Cole could hit his guys like a seasoned quarterback in the pocket.

The Defender spoke with Jacolb about his style of play, playmaking abilities, development and more.

Jacolb Cole rises above Lamar HS defenders for a tough bucket. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

“l really like to get to my spots to get my shots up to play All-Around.”

Involving Teammates

“When my teammates get off and get hyped everyone else gets hyped, which turns me up as well to make more plays.”

Pinpoint Passes

“You know I have always been a good passer, I like to just get others involved and hoop.”

3-Year Development

“I have really grown mentally since I was a freshman because I had juniors and seniors that lifted me up and had me. So, now I am just leading the team like they passed on to me.”

Playing Through Contact

“I work on my body a lot. So, I am ready to absorb the contact because I have confidence that nobody on the court is stronger than me.”

End of Season Push

“Us staying mentally tough, when we get down, stay strong and push through adversity together…Once we are able to grasp that and push through that together we are going to be great.”

About Jacolb Cole

Twitter: @thejacolbcole

Current Offers: University of Houston, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska….

Players He Studies: Paul George and Lamar Odom

Favorite Artist: Lil Baby

Shoutouts: My trainer Stephon Martinez and my strength trainer Justin Allen