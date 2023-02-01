Bellaire senior guard Mykyla Allen makes things happen for the Cardinals on the basketball court when called upon.

The two-way guard is leading the team in scoring and steals this season and is currently pushing her team into the playoffs behind a 66-47 win over Heights and 66-64 victory over Westside.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, Allen has Bellaire in a great position to take home a playoff spot. Only time will tell how far this young lady can take this team, but if one thing is for sure, she will give it her all on her way out.

When Bellaire girl’s basketball coach Brittany Maxey was asked what makes Allen special, Allen responded.

“She has a lot of potential and doesn’t realize how good she can really be.”

“I am starting to pull it out of her and she is believing in herself and that is what I need her to do,” Coach Maxey concluded.

The Defender spoke with Allen to discuss her style of play, the upcoming playoffs, and more.

Style of Play

“I’m patient, look for the open man, and shoot my shots to get a bucket.”

Offensive Game

“On offense, I try to do the best I can to get the ball in the hoop and put some points on for my team.”

Defensive Game

“I try to get as many rebounds and steals as possible so that we can transition over into offense.”

Win over Heights

“Picking up the energy. We didn’t have any energy at first but we had to pick it up on defense.”

Upcoming Playoffs

“We just got to put in some work and go as hard as we can, not letting up to anybody.”

About Mykyla Allen

Height: 5’7”

Current Offers: None

Players She Studies: JuJu Watkins

Hobbies: “I like to record myself and make YouTube videos.”

Shoutouts: “My uncle TJ and my grandma.”