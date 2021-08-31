Booker T. Washington senior middle-outside, six rotation player Kourtni Collier is one of the only returning starters on her team this season. And her ability to be a team leader make plays at the net were on full display in Washington’s first win of the season against Yates.

When Washington head coach De’Aundra Thomas was asked about her returning starter Collier, coach Thomas stated, “She is an all-around player like six rotations defensively and offensively. She brings a lot to the court.”

The Defender spoke with Collier after Washington’s victory over Yates to discuss her style of play, leadership, net play and keys to success moving forward.

Style of Play

Collier: “I am a good communicator when it comes to playing back row. I also help assist with others on the court when they are confused on what position they are supposed to play in at that position.”

Leadership

Collier: “I like to help more on the organizational part because there are a lot of new girls. So, I try to just help them fit into their roles.”

Net Game

Collier: “At the net I own the placement part of the game. When I attack I try to make sure I snap faster and close in so that my hits can be more powerful instead of a more direct approach that is easy to pick up.”

Moving Forward

“We just need to stay focused. If we stay focused we will be able to pick up more that we can implement in the game.”

About Kourtni Collier

Instagram: @k.ourtni__

Players She Studies: Yossiana Pressley (Baylor)

Favorite Artists: Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Jhene Aiko

World Problem She Would Solve: Helping the Homeless

Shoutouts: “My mom, my little brother Jace and my boyfriend.”