Bridgeland WR Dylan Goffney makes plays

In 2017, Cy Fair High School shocked the Texas football world and unexpectedly won a state title. This year, with a 10-0 overall record, Bridgeland High School appears to be cast as Cinderella after upsetting undefeated Cy Fair by a score of 41-29 to end the regular season.

Despite Cy Fair’s defense only giving up a touchdown a game on average, Bridgeland senior wide receiver Dylan Goffney, a Southern Methodist University commit, finished the game with nine receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. The last TD was a game- clinching score that put Bridgeland up 34-29 with 4:34 left in a back-and-forth second half.

The Defender spoke with stand-out playmaker Goffney to discuss his style of play, keys to success against Cy Fair and his blueprint for success with the playoffs looming.

Style of play

“I am a very physical receiver and good with yards after catch.”

Defeating Cy Fair

“It really came down to overcoming the obstacles of the weather and rain. We started off a little slow, but the team came back and pulled together and won.”

Upcoming playoffs

“We just have to stay focused, keep practicing hard and keep playing hard.”

Potential matchups with favorites North Shore/Katy Tompkins/Katy

“I feel like we can keep up with them. We are one of the teams to watch now and we just proved that against Cy Fair. So, I feel like we can keep up with any team that we go against.”

About Goffney