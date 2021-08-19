Not only does Hightower High School senior point guard Bryce Griggs forego college to play for the NBA G-League, he pulls a LaMelo Ball boss move skipping his entire senior year of high school to ball out for Overtime Elite on a 1-year, $1.2-million contract.

In Griggs’ three seasons at Fort Bend Hightower, he averaged 22.9 points, 4.2 assists, four rebounds and 1.7 steals a game.

Griggs is an offensive scoring machine that uses his strength and quickness to make plays for himself and teammates. Griggs can score from every level on the court and is a beast in transitions off of turnovers. When the Defender asked Griggs about his style of play, Griggs stated, “I really look to pass first to get my teammates involved…with my skill set as a scorer I just take whatever the defense has for me, I’ll give them a move and create output.”

Throughout Griggs’ amateur career he has steadily improved under the tutelage of Houston legend and Rockets’ assistant coach John Lucas.

During Griggs’ sophomore season he helped carry Hightower to a final four appearance in the state tournament, but the team was unable to compete due to COVID restrictions by the UIL. During his junior year, Hightower went undefeated in their district but got eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by Crosby.

According to The Athletic Griggs turned down college offers from Baylor, Houston, Kansas and LSU, among others.

Hightower basketball coach Stephen Woods released the following statement:

“I have not received any information about him (Griggs) leaving but I assumed he was. The Hurricanes will continue to work hard, get after it on defense, play the game together, and play the right way. As a program we went 47-4 last year and won district on every level. As a coaching staff, we plan to continue working with the young talent we have and building from there. Bryce Griggs is a very talented player and we wish him nothing but the best. Once a Cane, always a Cane!”

Look out for Griggs to make a name for himself in the G-League starting in September.

About Bryce Griggs

Weight: 180 lbs.

Twitter: @griggs_32

Instagram: @griggsboy32

AAU Team: Houston Hoops

NBA players he studies: James Harden, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving

Favorite activities: Gym, church and playing video games with friends before curfew

Shout-outs: “Family, people that motivate me and my supporters”