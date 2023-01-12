After going undefeated in tournament play over the Christmas break, Booker T. Washington High School is riding a five-game win streak going into the final leg of district play.

Senior guard Kenneth Lewis, a Prairie View A&M commit, and forward Chris McDermott are both over 6-feet-6 and have made their presences known in a major way this season.

Kenneth Lewis.

Lewis has raw talent on the offensive end and his athleticism allows him to take the ball to the rim for a dunk at any time in the game. As a shooter, Lewis is streaky, and when he gets hot, watch out. He already posted a 51-point game this season.

McDermott, on the other hand, is the enforcer of the squad, doing all the garbage work needed to win a game in the trenches. As the second option in scoring, he shows flashes of his triple-threat game in the post, off the dribble, and as a distributor from the top of the key.

On defense, Lewis and McDermott are shot-blocking machines who use their long arms to their advantage victory after victory.

Chris McDermott. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Washington is currently 5-1 in its district with a 13-7 overall record. The only district opponent that gave the team trouble this season was Furr High School when they defeated Washington by a score of 51-50 in mid-December. The rematch for what should be the district championship is set for Feb. 4.

Washington head coach Vincent Grayson explained what makes the duo so special.

“Chris McDermott shows up and goes to work every day on the court and in the classroom…He runs fast in sprints and is the first one in practice and is the last one to leave,” Grayson said.

“Kenneth is a scorer that scores in bunches. He may get you 10 points in a minute and a half. But that is what he does because he is a scorer.”

The Defender spoke with Lewis and McDermott about their above-the-rim games, upcoming rematch against Furr, and more.

Style of Play

McDermott: “I play fast, strong, and aggressive.”

Lewis: “I can shoot three, middies, layups, dunks. I can do everything.”

Above the Rim Game

McDermott: “I just run the floor, rebound, and take shots when I am open.”

Lewis: “If I see somebody under the basket, I am going to try to dunk the ball over them every time.”

Triple Threat Game

McDermott: “I can see the floor because I am tall. So, it is easy to see everything.”

Prairie View A&M Commitment

Lewis: “The head coach has stayed in contact with me since my sophomore year until now, and I feel like it is a great fit for me because they have a really good program that fits my style.”

Rematch Against Furr

Lewis: “From start to finish we have to lbow them out of the water this time. We should have our point guard in the game because last time we didn’t have him. This game is going to be different.”

McDermott: “We ready.”

About Kenneth Lewis

Twitter: @OfficialKenneth1

Players he studies: Paul George and Kevin Durant

Hobbies: Playing video games Fortnite, NBA2k and Call of Duty

Shout-outs: “My family and all the coaches that have helped me since day one.”

About Chris McDermott

Twitter: @superstarchris

Players He Studies: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Garnett

Favorite artist: Lil Baby

Shout-outs: “My mom and family.”