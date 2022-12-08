At 6’4” and an athletic 240 lbs., C.E. King senior defensive end Dylan Spencer has the body of a first-round NFL Draft pick before he has even stepped foot on the University of Texas in Austin.

In the Regional semifinal victory against Hightower, Spencer showed off his speed chasing down running back that have sub-4.4 speeds, agility to leap over everyone to bat down passes, and power to simply knock opponents off their feet at the snap. What more can you ask for?

The Defender spoke with Spencer to chat about his style of play, keys to success, Texas commitment and more.

Style of Play

“I’m a hard worker and I really like to pursuit”

Keys to Success

“Honestly my teammates put me in the position where I can make pressure. We have to all work our positional part so that we can come out with a win.”

University of Texas Commitment

“They are trying to build everything on family and that is really big for me. I feel like us building a family is going to change the program.”

Advice to Others

“Trust the process. That’s the biggest thing.”

About Dylan Spencer

Twitter: @Trilldy18

Commitment Status: University of Texas (Hard Commit)

Also Recruited By: LSU, Houston, Baylor, Arizona State….

Players He Studies: Von Miller, Micah Parsons

Favorite Musician: Lil Baby

Shoutouts: “C.E. King staff, Katy Taylor staff, and West Orem staff”