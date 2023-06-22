Milby High School’s football team went 5-5 last season, the year prior they also would finish the season with a .500 seasonal average. Milby isn’t typically the school that makes headlines for their football accolades, but senior Carlos Herrera caught the eye of a few coaches and was nominated to play in the 2023 Bayou Bowl. This game offers high school seniors the opportunity to play in front of college coaches one last time while in high school before going to college.

“I hadn’t heard about the game before. I was on a college visit and my coach texted me the information about the game. It felt great being nominated because they only select one player from each school,” Herrera said.

Herrera has made waves in the Milby football community with his dedication and passion for the game.

“My dad signed me up to play when I was four years old,” Herrera said.

Herrera would play with the Magnolia Sharks in the Bay Area football league until his sixth-grade year. In middle school Herrera faded away from football because his school didn’t have a team, this is when he began to play basketball. However, his love for the game never went away. Once he enrolled at Milby High School, he quickly returned to the football field.

Herrera’s determination and talent caught the attention of the coaching staff, and he earned a spot on the varsity team during the last game of his freshman year. In his sophomore year, he secured a starting position on the varsity team, showcasing his abilities on the defensive side of the ball.

“It felt good being able to play and compete with the older guys. My greatest moment from my senior season was the game against Wisdom where I played both running back and linebacker and I scored four touchdowns,” Herrera said.

Next season Herrera will be playing football at Lutheran College in Decorah, Iowa while pursuing a degree in Kinesiology.

“When I went to the visits, they made me feel like they wanted me and during the recruiting process, they checked on me and made sure I was good. This helped me to stay focused, they made me feel like I was home,” Herrera said.

Herrera’s connection with Lutheran College came after attending the Senior Showcase camp held at NRG, where he, along with Jake Sanchez and Earl Anderson, represented Milby High School.

Herrera’s journey from the Bay Area football league to a college commitment serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, showcasing the rewards that come with dedication, resilience, and faith in oneself.

“Keep working, never give up. Always chase your dreams, and God will handle the rest,” Herrera said.

Carlos Herrera

Class: 2023

Twitter: @Carlos_12051

IG: @C_money_12_

Position: Running back, linebacker

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 190 pounds

Status: Committed to Lutheran College

Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Future

Favorite subject: Earth & Space (science)

Hobbies: Cooking omelets, baseball

Shout-outs: Family