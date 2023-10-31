When Coach Jon Kay left the North Shore varsity football program and took a new coaching position with Rice University, the perennial powerhouse was left under new leadership. Some didn’t know how the Mustangs would fair with new leadership, while others held confidently that nothing would change, as excellence was the expectation.

With new head coach Willie Gaston, North Shore currently stands undefeated in 6A Region III District 21. While opponents game plan to stop North Shore, they’re left with one problem: there are simply too many athletic players to stop.

One of those unstoppable athletic players is Christopher Barners, a 5-foot-8 senior at the wide receiver position with breakaway speed.

“In track, my 100-meter time is 10.5, and my 200-meter time is 21.7,” said Barnes.

“He’s a dynamic, explosive playmaker. He’s one of those guys that can catch a pass from one yard and take it 90 yards. Whenever you have a guy with that type of speed, you have to be creative and find ways to get him the ball,” said Gaston.

Barnes began playing football when he was five years old. He played with the Atascocita Raiders in the Youth Football Federation (YFF), the Spring Patriots in the Gridiron League, and the Northwest Colts before attending Wunderlich Intermediate School. When he got to North Shore High School it was business as usual.

During his freshman year, Barnes played freshman football and waited patiently for his opportunity. In his 10th-grade year, he made the varsity team, but he still had to be patient. By his junior year, the wait was over and he was listed as a starter.

“I’ve always been playing up with the top players. Growing up, I was always taught to wait my turn, be patient, and stay ready for whenever my number was called,” said Barnes.

Last season Barnes was nominated first-team all-district. For a wide receiver, this was a tough task because last season the North Shore Mustangs were without their starting quarterback for most of their games due to a season-ending knee injury.

“Losing Kaleb against C.E. King last year really hurt because we’re close friends,” said Barnes.

Still, the Mustangs made it to state, but came up short against Duncanville. After a short break, the remaining Mustang players were back to work perfecting their craft during the off-season.

“I worked out with Jacory 1Way. He went to North Shore and has trained a lot of college and NFL players,” said Barnes. “I worked on releases, catching the ball in traffic, and tucking the ball while getting upfield.”

Barnes hopes to continue his football career in college and has verbally committed to North Texas.

“It felt like home and I connected really well with the coaching staff and I knew some of the players there already,” said Barnes.

About Christopher Barnes

Class: 2024

Twitter: @TheChrisBarnes1

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 5-foot-8, 160 pounds

Players he studies: Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins), Tank Dell (Houston Texans)

Status: Committed to North Texas

Favorite artists: Lil Baby, Rod Wave, NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: My coaches, my team