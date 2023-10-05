The Houston Lamar Texans have only given up 42 points this season in six games. The Texans are a perfect 6-0 overall, and heavy favorites in 6A Region III District 18. Last season the Texans went undefeated in district play but fell in the second round of playoffs to Ridge Point. This season, with a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, the Texans hope to go further.

“We’re going to state, we’re going to state watch, we’re going to state,” said senior cornerback Christopher Boykins.

Boykins is confident in what his team has to offer this season, and his gameplay reflects the skills of the NFL ballers he studies.

“My favorite player is JC Horn from the Carolina Panthers. I like his confidence. He goes on the field and plays like it’s the last play. He plays every play like he has something on the line,” said Boykins.

Boykins began his football journey when he was four years old. Like many other dominant varsity players in the Ft. Bend area, he played for the Fresno Gators, and then the Stafford Cobras before going to play at Lake Olympia Middle School.

“On the Fresno Gators we all played: me, Jeremy [Payne], Zion [Kearney], the Drummer Brothers. We all played for the Fresno Gators,” said Boykins. “We all were just kind of running as a pack. Those were my guys.”

Prior to playing cornerback, Boykins played running back and wide receiver. Once he enrolled at Lake Olympia Middle School he switched to cornerback.

“My dad is kind of the reason why I’m playing cornerback because he forced me to switch,” said Boykins.

Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

Boykins was hesitant to switch, but his dad, Christopher Boykins Sr., who played professionally for the Indianapolis Colts at the safety position, saw something at the time that no one else did.

During his sophomore season of high school, Boykins began to take the position seriously.

“Because I played receiver prior, I had a better understanding of who I was covering,” said Boykins. “I kind of know when the receiver was getting ready to break down, accelerate, or run his goal.”

During the off-season, Boykins dedicated himself to the cornerback position and began to focus on technique, with workouts starting as early as 6:00 a.m.

“I worked a lot on staying in front of my man, and moving my hips,” said Boykins. “The offseason workouts allowed me to stay healthy and get stronger in the weight room. With me taking them hits and doing the hitting, I have to make sure I’m strong at the top.”

Boykins continued to work hard in the offseason and walked away with the defensive back MVP while attending the Stephen F. Austin State University football camp.

“That was a great experience. Coach Trice, he’s an amazing defensive back coach. I really respect him. He gave me a couple of tips and I shut down everybody at that camp,” said Boykins.

Last season Boykins received second-team all-district for his play at corner, but this year the goal is first-team defensive player of the year.

Boykins hasn’t committed to a collegiate program yet but hopes to announce his commitment toward the end of football season. He currently has several schools after him, with the most recent being Navy, a few Power 5’s in addition to UPenn, Bucknell, and Brown.

“I’m looking for a brotherhood and the best school to graduate from, just in case the NFL doesn’t go as planned,” said Boykins. “While there I plan to study either communication and media or kinesiology; whichever one fits me.”

About Christopher Boykins

Class: 2024

IG: @chrisboykinss

Twitter: @boykins2312

Position: Cornerback

Height & weight: 5-feet-11, 165 pounds

Players he studies: JC Horn (Carolina Panthers), Sauce Gardner (New York Jets), Jalen Ramsey (Miami Dolphins)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Ralo, NoCap

Favorite subject: Algebra

Shout-outs: Dad, mom