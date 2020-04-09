Coach Evins Tobler gives advice about training through the coronavirus

With over 13 years of coaching and training under his belt, Evins Tobler, a former world-class track star and bodybuilder, has been a pillar in the world of sports training, helping mold athletes across sports lines.

His clientele includes super lightweight boxing champion Regis Prograis, who is currently the third ranked boxer in the world for his division; Hanna Gabriels, a two-time world boxing champion in women’s boxing; countless high school All-American track stars and even Houston rappers Slim Thug and Z-Ro on occasion.

Here is the one-on-one with Tobler.

Defender: What are the fundamentals of a training routine?

Tobler: The mental part is at the top because if your mind isn’t right you will not be able to handle the workload at any level of high school, college or professional. It is more mental than physical. After you get your mind right, use your physical parts to get you into the physical parts of the workout whether it be football, basketball or track to gradually build up. As you gradually build up physically, the mental tends to fall in place.

Defender: What exercises do you recommend for youth in light of the coronavirus epidemic?

Tobler: You can never go wrong with running two- or three-minute runs, 30-second runs, 90-second runs, “suicides,” calisthenics, push-ups, sit-ups, lunges, jump squats and shuttle runs. You can do so much indoors. Any sport athlete can benefit from pull-ups, push-ups, sit-ups and running because their body control is moving. You would be surprised how many athletes can’t even do 20 push-ups. Also, with the running, you should time yourself for sprint endurance. With the basketball teams, I will have them run as far as they can in 90-seconds, then jog 60-seconds. You can also throw in some lunges, push-ups, sit-ups, or burpees during their rest period.

You don’t need a weight room, you just need a space. Coaches nowadays are so used to having all of that equipment, but back when we were training we didn’t have any equipment. There weren’t any ladders to do quick drills. We just did sprint drills, high knees, butt kicks and thigh shuffles to get fast. But now if these coaches don’t have the equipment, they don’t know what the heck to do.

Defender: What are your recommendations regarding nutrition and what student-athletes should eat?

Tobler: I would stick to the basic stuff. Proteins, fruits, vegetables and a small amount of carbohydrates. When I say carbohydrates I mean sweet potatoes, white potatoes and some brown rice because rice turns into sugar. And all the years that I have been competing I have learned we don’t really have to eat all of those meals. Because if you are not competing you really don’t need all of that food in your system because you are going to just gain weight. When I came into the sport of bodybuilding I started eating six or seven meals a day, and when I competed at the Olympic level I only ate three times a day. So, as long as you have a kid that is eating clean and not a lot of processed foods like pizza, sodas, pastries, and fast food that will make these kids fat first. I also advise parents to try to cook more meals.

Defender: Is there any other advice you would like to give o our readers?

Tobler: Keep moving, drink plenty of water, stay away from processed foods, and go back to the nutrients. The nutrients are not in proteins, the nutrients are in the fruits and vegetables, the stuff we don’t get enough of. Also, try to do a meal system to make sure you get those fruits and vegetables in, and stay away from smoking. If you are a smoker, just stop.