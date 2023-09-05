The Ridgepoint Panthers varsity volleyball program is hoping to make another strong push to playoffs this season. Last season the team finished first in 6A Region III District 20 but lost to Katy Tompkins in the third round of playoffs. However, this year with senior leadership from Carrington Cook and Lauren Battle, Ridgepoint is hoping to rewrite last season’s history.

“When they started as freshmen in the program, it was very typical for them to just sit back and let the upperclassmen do their thing, but they’ve learned and they’ve grown tremendously,” said head coach Lauryn Bailey.

For as long as they can remember, both Cook and Battle have been around the game of volleyball.

“I started playing volleyball when I was five years old,” said Cook. “My sister played, so I wanted to follow in her footsteps, but it would be Taylor Banister, my role model, that made me fall in love with the game.”

Battle began playing even younger.

“I started playing volleyball when I was three years old,” said Battle.

Not only did these girls play, but they began playing competitively early.

“I started off with Texas Pride and then my mom and some of her coworkers moved to Houston Juniors, so I’ve been at Houston Juniors since I was about six years old,” said Battle.

Playing competitively early allowed these girls to develop their skill level and begin building their volleyball IQ. Their IQ along with proper technique is what allowed them to make an easier transition to the varsity level once high school began as both players have played on the varsity level all four years.

“I’ve learned it’s not all about hitting, but shot selection is important. Also, being open to teammates and constructive criticism helps with making the transition from club to high school,” said Cook.

“One thing that she [Cook] can do consistently is put the ball on the court anywhere she wants to, whether she’s facing the court or not,” said coach Bailey.

“Playing competitively early helps to build your understanding of the game and allows you to see and recognize things sooner on the court,” said Battle.

Next season Cook will be attending Radford University where she will continue her volleyball career while studying political science with a minor in forensic science. She hopes to one day work in the CSI, FBI or DEA.

“I chose Radford because the campus is really nice, and the school offers what I want to study,” said Cook. “I talked to the dean of political science and criminal justice and they made me feel at home. Especially Coach Theresa; she made me feel at home.

“At Radford, she’s going to be playing six rotations and she brings energy on the back row, so they’re really lucky to have her,” said coach Bailey.

Next season Battle will be attending Texas Southern University where she will continue her volleyball career while studying something with physical education or real estate. She hopes to one day become a coach.

I’ve always wanted to attend an HBCU and I feel like God sent TSU to me,” said Battle. “They were my first offer, and when I received the offer I was really excited. I was home alone on the phone with the coach and I was so excited to tell my parents that I had received a full-ride offer.”

“Lauren brings so much versatility. She’ll be playing an outside hitter at TSU, playing all the way around the back row,” said coach Bailey.

Because of their hard work, both Cook and Battle have made the American Volleyball Coaches Association watch list, but have never shied away from inspiring others who one day hope to also play on the next level.

“Don’t be nervous, be yourself. Mistakes are fine. Volleyball is an error sport. Don’t try to be perfect, don’t feel like you have to show out, just play,” said Cook.

“Forget about your mistakes, just keep pushing and talking to help yourself get out of the negative space, because once you get in your head, it’s hard to get out of it,” said Battle.

About Carrington Cook –

Class: 2024

IG: @carringtoncookvolleyball

Twitter: @CarringtonCook2

Position: Outside hitter & Right side hitter

Height & weight: 5-feet-10, 185 pounds

Status: Committed to Radford University

Favorite artist: J. Cole

Favorite subject: Physics

Shout-outs: Mom, dad, sister, and grandma

About Lauren Battle –

Class: 2024

IG: @_laurenbattle

Twitter: @laurenrbattle14

Position: Outside setter & Right side setter

Height & weight: 5-feet-6, 145 pounds

Status: Committed to Texas Southern University

Favorite artist: Future

Favorite subject: Aquatic Science

Shout-outs: Mom, dad, brother, uncle and best friend India