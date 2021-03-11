Cy Creek High School starting guards Kyndall Hunter and Rori Harmon, both University of Texas commits, are arguably one of the greatest backcourts in Texas high school basketball right now. Over the past two seasons Hunter and Harmon have earned Cy Creek a #7 national ranking after accumulating a 73-1 overall record. And while it is one thing to lead your team to three state championship appearances in four years, it is another to accomplish this feat while making it look like child’s play.

Hunter has become a scoring machine throughout her career shooting over 50% from three and scoring 20 to 30 points a game by creating instant offense with her ankle breaking crossover, attacking and-one drives and pinpoint passing game when doubled.

Harmon is just as unstoppable a force. On defense, Harmon fights to get steals by any means necessary. If that requires jumping in front of the intended receiver for an interception. Done. If that entails ripping the ball from her opponents’ hands. Done. Then on offense, Harmon finds her spots on the floor and creates her own shots with ease. And when all else fails Harmon just passes the ball to herself like she did in the state semifinals. During a recent game, Harmon had no options to pass to from out of bounds so she inbounded the ball to herself off of an opponents’ back to assist herself for a layup.

When Cy Creek head coach Jennifer Alexander was asked what Kyndall and Rori have added to the program, Alexander stated, “Kyndall has personality and charisma for days. She is such a dynamic player that is an excellent scorer. On defense she has a game that can transfer to the next level.”

“Rori plays both sides of the basketball. She is just a true dawg that plays both sides of the basketball and is all about winning.”

The Defender spoke with Hunter and Harmon to discuss their games, leadership and the championship culture they helped create at Cy Creek.

Kyndall Hunter and Rori Harmon. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

Harmon: “I think I am a facilitator of the game that gets to the baskets, gets my teammates involved and finds my own shot. I’m also a good defender that is an energy bringer.”

Hunter: “I think I am a very dynamic guard, I’m a good shooter and I just do anything to get rebounds.”

Winning Culture

Hunter: “I think our chemistry on and off the court is what makes us so good. We are very close and have been working for four years.”

Leadership

Harmon: “I believe I have improved since my freshman year. I help bring the team together mentally, and make sure everyone is keeping their heads up after mistakes on and off the court.”

Hunter: “I have evolved into the leadership role after the last four years and I think it is just my teammates have grown to trust me a lot. When I say something, they always know it is from a good place because I know what I’m talking about.”

Defensive Intensity

Harmon: “Defense comes from the heart. So, if you want to get the ball on defense you are going to go get it, and that is what I am going to do.”

Three Point Shot

Hunter: “I have been working on my shot a lot, trying to be more consistent so that when I go to college I will have a better shot.”

Championship Run

Hunter: “You have to stay humble and motivated to work hard every day in practice because when you do that you can take it all the way to a championship.”

UT Signing

Harmon: “We are going to keep working together here first, and once we transition to college we will keep working to be the best we can playing for coach Schaefer.”

Hunter spots up for an open three pointer. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Kyndall Hunter

Instagram: @kyndallhunter

Players She Studies: Skylar Diggings, Maya Moore, Dwayne Wade and Kyrie Irving

Hobbies: Tik Tok, Netflix and shopping

World Problem She Would Solve: Racism

Shoutouts: My whole family and Cy Creek High School.

Harmon locks in on defense to create another turnover. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Rori Harmon

Instagram: @roriharmon

Players She Studies: Kyrie Irving, Allen Iverson and Maya Moore

Hobbies: Drawing, painting, running and playing soccer

Favorite Artist: Beyonce

Shoutouts: My family