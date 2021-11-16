Cy Fair senior kicker Danny Bahena was on his game for the Bobcats in their 16-14 first round playoff victory over Region III District 18 champion Lamar Texans.

While typically the leading scorer in a high-flying Texas high school playoff game would be a running back, quarterback or receiver, this time it was the kicker.

Bahena is a soccer player turned American footballer that can nail it from 50 yards under the right conditions. In the Lamar victory, Danny made clutch kick after kick including a 46-yard bomber and another that took the lead. Bahena finished the game going 3-for-3 on his kicks.

Kick 1 vs. Lamar

46 Yard Field Goal in the PLAYOFFS!

Game leading 16-14 field goal that advanced the Bobcats.

The Defender spoke with Bahena after Cy Fair’s playoff win to discuss his style of play, transition from futbol to football and more.

Style of Play

“I play soccer so that helps a lot with my play and I am just thankful to be in this position,”

Transition to Football

“Coach Miller saw me kick as a goalkeeper that kicks the ball and he saw me kick the ball 50 yards. From there we practiced kicking field goals and since my junior year I started playing football for Cy Fair high school.”

Lamar “W”

“The Hustle. The other team (Lamar) was definitely bigger than us, but that didn’t stop us. We fought, we had heart and that is what it is all about.”

3-fo-3 Performance

“I give it all to my parents. They put so much work into me and the least that I can do is show off on the field. I just do it for my parents because they have done so much for me.”

Moving Forward

“Just proud of the boys we have been working hard all week preparing for this moment. We had a rough start of the season but it didn’t faze us because we fight through adversity. I love my brothers.”

About Danny Behena

Height: 5-11

Twitter: @danny39635969

Players He Studies: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Christiano Ronaldo (Man. U)

Favorite Food: Pasta

Favorite Artists: Lil Baby and Lil Uvi Vert

Shoutouts: “my teammates and coaches.”

