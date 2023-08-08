The Cy Falls High School varsity football team finished 5-2 last season. They made make it to playoffs, but lost in the second round to Dekaney High School. Players took to the off-season to focus on needed skills, then came back in July to compete in the 7-on-7 state tournament held in College Station, hoping to see some improvements.

“When it comes to playing 7-on-7 we have to understand there’s no offensive line, no defensive line, you’re having to throw the ball every play, but the biggest thing is you’re putting in a lot of work with your teammates,” said Cy Falls head coach Chris Brister. “We put a high priority on being with your team and going through the grind with your team. That’s really important to develop comradery and some cohesiveness that helps to build your culture.”

Next season Cy Falls will have several stand-out talents on both sides of the ball.

Kye Callicoattee will be starting under center for the first time next season and he’s taken the time during 7-on-7 to work on coverage reads.

“I have to step up more as a leader this upcoming season. Last season, I didn’t really have to pay attention as much, but this year I have to be more locked in,” said Callicoattee. “Playing 7-on-7 helps me read defenses and find plays that will or will not work against certain coverages without a defensive or offensive line in my face.”

Because Callicoattee also plays baseball, this summer he has been working with J.P. Tillman and Casey Rosellini on shortening up his stride.

“I’m working on my footwork and my release. I have a long front stride due to playing pitcher, so I’m working on shortening it up for football,” said Callicoattee.

“He had a tremendous spring throws the ball, really. He is a student of the game and works extremely hard. If he’s not on our campus throwing the ball, he’s throwing the ball somewhere,” said Brister.

Chase Ferrell is a rising junior who will be playing a bigger role at the slot receiver / running back position and has been working to get faster and stronger over the summer with LJ Johnson.

“I have to step up and become more of a vocal leader,” said Ferrell. “Playing 7-on-7 helps me gel with the quarterback so we have better timing when it comes to the season,” said Ferrell.

“He’s very quick and agile. He’s someone that we can depend on to do a number of things, and he’s also dynamic in the kicking game,” said Brister.

Cy Falls runs a 3-3-5 so you will find Jacob Sapp in numerous positions this upcoming season. He may play safety, middle safety, or cornerback depending on the offensive lineup. During 7-on-7, Sapp takes time to work on man coverage, staying in front of the receiver, getting to the hip, and working on catch technique.

To improve his skill, Sapp has been working out with Whipper Brown, BME Athletics and Jalil Johnson at PICK6SIXX.

“Last season I didn’t really have to speak much because we had seniors that spoke for us. This upcoming season as a senior I need to be more vocal in leading the team and bringing them together,” said Sapp.

“Sapp is a three-year starter, very high-character kid that brings a lot of versatility. We’re able to use him in the run game, and we’ve really built our defense around what he can do. He’s a heck of a player, a really important guy,” said Brister.

Mekhi Gatson, another three-year starter, has been working over the summer with Douglas Smith and Coach Jarvis Shields to improve his game. He plays 7-on-7 to work on man and zone coverage. Next season he’ll find himself in a bigger role as he plays alongside Reid Meekins, another senior in Cy Falls defensive secondary.

“Reed’s been a smart player over the years. He leads the defense with the safeties and we’ve been having that chemistry since freshman year. As seniors it’s important for us to have that chemistry as we communicate on the field,” said Gatson.

“He’s a team leader and has a very high football IQ. He’s able to play outside and inside at the linebacker position. He’s very experienced, he’s a go-getter, and just one heck of a player,” said Brister.

Sterling Bright is an upcoming junior that has been working on both sides of the ball.

“Last season we were a run-heavy team, but this upcoming season we plan to open the playbook more. I’m looking forward to working more into the receiving game,” said Bright.

Over the summer he worked out with LJ Johnson to be ready for the upcoming season.

“I’ve been working on better hand-eye coordination with the ball and better route running,” said Bright.

“Another versatile kid that can play H-back for us. He also splits out to a receiver,” said Brister. “He allows us to not have to take guys off the field because he is able to do both. He’s one of the toughest kids I’ve been around. And we’re using him a little on the defensive side of the ball, to rush the passer and give us some speed on third downs.”

With the roster loaded with talent, Cy Falls hopes to make a deeper playoff run next season.