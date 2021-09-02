All roads lead to the greater Houston area for Cy Park High School standout linebackers Harold Perkins and Owen Pewee as they begin their senior campaigns for a title.

Perkins, who is a New Orleans native whose family relocated after Hurricane Katrina, has become the number one linebacker prospect in the country for the Class of 2022 according to multiple sources. Some experts even argue that Perkins may be one of the best linebackers to come out of the state in the past decade.

At 6-2 ½, 210 pounds Perkins has the strength and sub 4.5 speed necessary to be considered a game changer anywhere you put. Hence the reason “Perk” received all-district honors as a linebacker and running back his junior season.

And if that isn’t enough for opposing quarterbacks to keep an eye on, Perk’s partner in crime in Cy Park’s linebacker corp, Owen Pewee, comes with it every single snap. The young man is non-stop.

Originally hailing from Liberia, this 6-3, 190 pounds uncommitted prospect has risen up the ranks to become the tenth best linebacker in the state according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

In Cy Park’s opening 68-14 victory over Cy Ridge, Pewee made his presence felt throughout the game. One would have thought Pewee converted to a ball-hawking safety this season the way he was literally everywhere on the field. And did I forget to mention Owen can make plays as a receiver and lead blocker if need be.

When Cy Park head football coach Greg Rodgers was asked about his two defensive playmakers, Rodgers stated, “They both are great players. They practice extremely hard and are intelligent. They are as explosive as can be off the edge on defense and that creates a whole new animal for us.”

“They both are willing to do anything on offense, defense and special teams. You name it. And that is what makes them so special for us, that they’re team players,” Rodgers continued.

The Defender spoke with Perkins and Pewee after their victory over Cy Ridge to discuss their playing styles, influences, keys to success and more.

Style of Play (on Defense)

Perkins: “I’m a dog. Naw, I’m a gorilla. I do everything, dude. Whatever you need, I got you. I love to hit and I love contact because that is what I do.”

Pewee: “I just do me and play my game.”

Running Style

Perkins: “I just be playing and doing my thing, dawg.”

#1 Linebacker Prospect in the Nation Status

Perkins: “That stuff really doesn’t mean anything. I just look at that stuff as an achievement, but at the end of the day none of those stars means anything. You still have to play.”

Keys to Success

Perkins: “God, number one; family, number two; and my work ethic. I feel like I work harder than anybody.”

Love of The Game

Perkins: “My why is family. I got a chance to do big things and be the first one to do it in my family. I’m going to be the first millionaire. I got everything planned already to be a millionaire before I’m 21. At the end of the day, I have to just keep working towards it and keep grinding.”

Playmaking

Pewee: “It’s really just about going harder in practice. Then whatever you practice, it will show up in the game. So, I just try to work on my craft and let it do what it do.”

Pass Rushing

Pewee: “When I hit I just go and make a play.”

Moving Forward

Pewee: “We just have to keep getting better and stop really getting on each other. Bring each other up more.”

Harold Perkins and Owen Pewee. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Harold Perkins

Instagram: @yk.d1perk

Current Offers: LSU, Texas A&M , University of Texas (Austin), Florida and 32 others colleges and universities.

Players He Studies: Budda Baker, Devin White and Derwin James

Notable Awards: District 14-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore, District 16-6A first team all-district selection at linebacker and running back as a junior

Shoutouts: “My team, my school, my family and my dawgs.”

About Owen Pewee

Instagram: @im_himd1o

Twitter: @owenCertified

Current Offers: Washington State, University of Houston, Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State….

Players He Studies: Devin White, Odell Beckam Jr. and a few safeties

Notable Awards: District 16-6A first team all-district selection at linebacker, named one of the 12 underrated 2022 prospects worth watching in Texas by “The Athletic”

Shoutouts: “God first and my people second.”