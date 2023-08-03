22 July 2023: Dakota Allen poses after his first youth football camp held at Summer Creek High School (Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender)

Former Summer Creek High School football standout, Dakota Allen, has come back to his alma mater hoping to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“It feels amazing because I was them, walking these hallways, and for them to see me and see where I’m at, I hope it gives them that little extra push to let them know they can do it too,” said Allen.

Three years ago, Allen established the Dakota Allen Foundation with the purpose of assisting underprivileged youth who lacked essential resources. His goal was to inspire and support the youth in pursuing their dreams, whether it was making it to the NFL or attending college. In May, Allen awarded five $2,000 scholarships to deserving Summer Creek seniors as part of his foundation’s initiatives.

“While I was there, I realized, this is my home, this is where I’m from. Let’s do more, let’s have a youth football camp here. I talked to Coach Harrison, I talked to the principal and we were able to make it happen,” said Allen.

July 22 served as the camp’s first inaugural session. Allen was careful to teach, but allow the kids to have fun, as well. For the older kids, he aimed to introduce more competitive elements similar to what happens in NFL practices. For the younger kids, he focused on ensuring they had fun.

“I didn’t want them to perceive football as a burden or too much work. Instead, I simply wanted them to enjoy themselves and understand that football is ultimately a game meant to be fun, just like when we first started playing it,” said Allen.

While at the camp Allen was able to help a middle school athlete who wore size 16 shoes. His mother was having trouble finding shoes in his size, so he reported to camp in basketball shoes. After speaking with Allen, the Dakota Allen Foundation made arrangements to get the young man cleats.

“I asked her, ‘Does he really want to play football?’ And I looked at him in his eyes and he said, ‘Yes sir; I want to play football.’ So, we’re going to get him some cleats because that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to allow everybody the opportunity. All you have to do is work hard, have discipline, and you can achieve anything,” said Allen.

Allen is no stranger to hard work. He began playing football when he was four years old for the Humble Area Youth Football League (HAFL). He played there until he went to Humble Middle School. After that, he attended Summer Creek High School.

Allen’s talent on the field while at Summer Creek allowed him to be awarded a scholarship to play football at Texas Tech University.

“I was blessed, but I had some unfortunate events happen, so I left Texas Tech and enrolled at East Mississippi Junior College. That’s when I really learned about faith and having God on your side,” said Allen.

After one year of junior college, Allen was given another opportunity to return to Texas Tech University as a team Captain.

“I thank Coach Kliff Kingsbury for that because if it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today,” said Allen.

After finishing his junior and senior years at Texas Tech Allen entered the 2019 NFL draft and was drafted in the seventh round with pick #251 to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was surreal. I originally thought I would get picked earlier, but as I saw those rounds go by, I began to have that fear of, ‘Maybe I’ll never play football again.’ The fourth to last pick; when I got that call, man it was unbelievable. The best feeling I’ve had this far,” said Allen.

Allen understands what it takes to be successful on the next level. His advice to high school athletes is simple.

“Prioritize your grades and cherish your time as a kid,” said Allen. “Life can get challenging as you grow older. Enjoy the moments and experiences that come with youth.”

Dakota Allen

Class: 2019 NFL draft class

IG: @dakota_allen40

Twitter: @dakota_allen40

Position: Linebacker

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 231 pounds

Status: Free agent