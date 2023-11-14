The Cy-Fair High School varsity football program is no stranger when it comes to winning. In 2017 they finished their season by beating an impressive Midway team 51-35 to win the 6A D2 state championship. In 2018 Cy-Fair made it to the fourth round of playoffs before losing to North Shore 21-38. Since then, the question has been how can this team get back to the state championship?

For the last four seasons, they have dominated the first round, but have had trouble getting out of the second round. This year the Bobcats hope their offense can produce points while their defense produces stops. Leading the defense is senior safety David Vah.

“He’s one of our favorites. I came in his freshman year and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow. He’s one of the most unselfish dudes we have out here. He does whatever it takes. It’s never about him, it’s about the big picture. He plays sideline to sideline, like a safety and linebacker,” said Cy-Fair head coach Jeff Miller.

Vah is that hybrid safety that every coach wants. He’s fast enough to cover, but strong enough to fill the gaps.

“My style is playing sideline to sideline, being smart, reading the quarterback’s eyes, just knowing what’s happening on the field, and knowing and doing my job for my teammates,” said Vah.

Vah is an incredible athlete who was first known for his karate.

“I started playing football because of my brother. I was really into karate at first, but after he signed up, I decided to join him,” said Vah.

Vah obtained a red belt in karate, but after a year of football, he decided it was time to change his sports focus.

He began playing football at seven years old for the Houston Seahawks in the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA). After becoming more acclimated with the sport, he played with the North Houston Ravens in the Youth Football Federation (YFF) and later the Spring Seminoles in the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA). He then attended Arnold Middle School before moving on to Cy-Fair High School.

“Football gives me a place where I can talk and bond with people while having fun at all times,” said Vah.”

Vah has always played on the defensive side of the ball. His freshman year he played cornerback on the freshman team. During his sophomore year, Vah continued playing cornerback but was moved up to varsity mid-way through the season.

“Playing as an underclassman, the game was way faster than I thought it would be. I struggled at first, but I just kept playing and eventually became more familiar with the pace of the game,” said Vah.

By his junior year, Vah was starting at cornerback on the Cy-Fair defense.

“That was probably my most fun time playing football, leading the guys and being impactful in the secondary,” said Vah.

Vah’s ability to fly to the ball from sideline to sideline was noticed by the coaching staff, and by his senior season, Vah was moved to the safety position.

“At the safety position, I feel I can play freely. I’m athletic enough so I read the quarterback’s eyes and sideline to sideline make plays,” said Vah. “I watch a lot of Jalen Pitre. I like how he comes down, fast to the ball, and just makes tackles. I try to model my game after that.”

Vah hasn’t committed to play at the next level but hopes to find a program that will give him the opportunity to grow and become a better football player. While in school, he plans to major in computer science.

“I really like games. My favorite game to play is Fortnite on the PC. My dad used to dabble in that stuff and he said I’d be really good with computers because I’m always gaming,” said Vah.

Though still on his journey, Vah offered words for up-and-coming athletes who seek the same level of success he’s experienced.

“You have to trust the process, work hard every day, trust the coach’s teaching, listen, and stay focused,” said Vah.

About David Vah

Class: 2024

IG: @official.dave_

Twitter: @davidvah6

Position: Safety

Height & weight: 6-feet-1, 185 pounds

Player he studies: Jalen Pitre (Houston Texans)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite subject: Science

Shout-outs: Johnrick Bryant, Mom, Dad