Once you’ve breathed in that smell of fresh cut grass and heard those coach whistles under the sound of football collisions heard from a block away you know Football is Back.
For this upcoming 2022-23 high school football season, the Defender has listed the most notable players we expect to have impact seasons this year. And the 2022-23 Defender Pre-Season All-Greater Houston football players are….
Quarterbacks
Kaleb Bailey, GP North Shore
DJ Lagway, Willis
Preston “PJ” Hatter, Spring Westfield (transfer from Klein Oak)
Zion Brown, Atascocita
Running Backs
Seth Davis, Katy
Jeremy Payne, FB Hightower
Parker Jenkins, Klein Oak
Chase Devaughn, Madison
Wide Receivers
Ja’koby Banks, FB Marshall
Jaquaize Pettaway, Lanham Creek
Jonah Wilson, Spring Dekaney
Ryan Niblett, Aldine Eisenhower
Jelani Watkins, Klein Forest
David Amador, GP North Shore
Dajohn Palomo, Spring Westfield
Cameron Heard, Furr
Tight Ends
Chico Holt, Strake Jesuit
Reid Mikeska, Briidgeland
Pierce Leverett, St. John’s School
Offensive Line
Cayden Bowie, Port Arthur Memorial
Nate Kibble, Atascocita
Ray’Quan Bell, Spring Westfield
Dramodd Odoms, Houston Lamar
Black Ivy, Clear Springs
Defensive Line
David “DJ” Hicks, Katy Paetow
Dylan Spencer, C.E. King
Samu Taumanupepe, Atascocita
Zachary Chapman, FB Marshall
Edge Rushers
Braylan Spencer, Friendswood
Kam Bizor, C.E. King (transfer from Jack Yates)
Trent Thomas, FB Marshall
Daymion Sanford, Katy Paetow
Inside Linebackers
Christian Braithwaite, Cy Ranch
Johnathan Hall, Katy
Alex Kilgore, Katy Paetow
Dylan Rodgers, Cy Woods
Defensive Backs
Micah Bell, Kinkaid School
Jayven Anderson, GP North Shore
Maurice Williams, Alvin Shadow Creek
Tay’shawn Wilson, Mayde Creek
Jacoby Davis, GP North Shore
Michael Patterson, FB Marshall