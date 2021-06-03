As the 2020-21 High School Sports season comes to an end, the Houston Defender Network recognizes the standout players and teams with a DN “Defendie” Most Valuable Player award for their outstanding performance.

Boys

Co-Offensive MVPs (Football)

North Shore’s De’matrius Davis during Dec. 30, 2020 state championship game. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Dematrius Davis – Quarterback, GP North Shore HS

Tompkins HS QB Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe – Quarterback, Katy Tompkins HS

Defensive MVP (Football)

Malick Sylla. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Malick Sylla – Defensive End, Katy HS

Offensive MVP (Basketball)

Ramon Walker. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Ramon Walker – Forward, Shadow Creek HS

Defensive MVP (Basketball)

Chuks Isitua

Chuks Isitua – Center, Jack Yates HS

MVP (Track)

Alief Taylor “Quartet” (L-R) Keshaun Cooper Owens, Tyler King, Demontrae Callis and Anthanase Mwamba. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Keshaun Cooper Owens, Demontrae Callis, Anthanase Mwamba, and Tyler King- 4x100m Relay, Alief Taylor HS

Girls

Co-Offensive MVPs (Volleyball)

Cimone and Bria Woodard

Bria and Cimon Woodard – Episcopal HS

Defensive MVP (Volleyball)

De’Maya Robinson. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

De’Maya Robinson – Bellaire HS

Offensive MVP (Basketball)

Kyndall Hunter. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Kyndall Hunter – Guard, Cy Creek HS

Defensive MVP (Basketball)

TierrSimon. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Tierra Simon – Center, Heights HS

MVP (Track)

Dynatsy McClennon. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Dynasty McClennon – Summer Creek HS