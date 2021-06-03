As the 2020-21 High School Sports season comes to an end, the Houston Defender Network recognizes the standout players and teams with a DN “Defendie” Most Valuable Player award for their outstanding performance.
Boys
Co-Offensive MVPs (Football)
Dematrius Davis – Quarterback, GP North Shore HS
Jalen Milroe – Quarterback, Katy Tompkins HS
Defensive MVP (Football)
Malick Sylla – Defensive End, Katy HS
Offensive MVP (Basketball)
Ramon Walker – Forward, Shadow Creek HS
Defensive MVP (Basketball)
Chuks Isitua – Center, Jack Yates HS
MVP (Track)
Keshaun Cooper Owens, Demontrae Callis, Anthanase Mwamba, and Tyler King- 4x100m Relay, Alief Taylor HS
Girls
Co-Offensive MVPs (Volleyball)
Bria and Cimon Woodard – Episcopal HS
Defensive MVP (Volleyball)
De’Maya Robinson – Bellaire HS
Offensive MVP (Basketball)
Kyndall Hunter – Guard, Cy Creek HS
Defensive MVP (Basketball)
Tierra Simon – Center, Heights HS
MVP (Track)
Dynasty McClennon – Summer Creek HS