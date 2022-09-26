When Madison High School freshman wide receiver Dontreal “Paco” Fischer was asked what made his game special after scoring three touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Sharpstown, Fischer simply stated, “I’m shifty.”

Fischer possesses a rare blend of breakaway speed and ball carrier vision that makes him a threat in open space. He envisions the path to the end zone and just gets there.

If Fischer continues to put in the same work that earned him a starting spot as a freshman over the summer, he can only get better with reps.

The Defender spoke with Fischer to discuss his style of play, open-field abilities, summer training, and more.

Style of Play

“My agility, my speed, and my way to cut”

Open Field

“I feel like no one can tackle me in the open field. When I see the open field all I see is the endzone and I’m gonna go.”

3 TDs vs. Sharpstown

“I trusted my guys, my blockers, my speed, my jukes, and all that.”

Developing His Shifty

“I use my ladder almost every day of the summer at home and I use my cones. All you have to do is work every day. You have to think of it like this. They put on their pants the same way you put on your pants. So at the end of the day you just have to outwork them.”

About Dontreal “Paco” Fischer

Instagram: @ tharealpaco__

Players He Studies: George Pickins, Tyreek Hill, and Jamal Williams

Favorite Artists: Meek Mill, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk

Shoutouts: “My running back Chase Devaughn and Jacorian Hail because they helped me get to this point. In the summer they kept telling me ‘You are going to be something just keep working’”.