Elkins senior forward Jackson Fields is an athletic 6’7” forward that can run the floor, rebound, block and make plays on both ends of the basketball court.

While Fields is still adjusting to the basketball court after playing tight end during the football season, Elkins continues to get better and better with more reps in practice and games.

As a natural slasher, Fields makes it easy for teammates to hit him on cuts down the baseline for baskets.

Fields is also capable of stretching the floor with a formidable spot up 3-point shot.

Elkins has promise to be the district title winner out of the 6A Region III District 20 with a huge 83-62 win over Ridge Point High School, the only undefeated district opponent left to play. Elkins will rematch Ridge Point to most likely decide the regular season District Champion February 8th.

When Elkins head coach Albert Thomas was asked what Fields adds to the roster, coach Thomas stated.

“Jackson adds somebody with size and athleticism.”

“He adds as a shot blocker, he is our leading rebounder, and he is somebody that can finish around the rim.” Thomas continued.

The Defender spoke with Fields about his style of play, inside presence on defense and his enforcer role on the team.

Style of Play

“I feel like I am a stretch four that can guard positions one through five. I rebound like a five, shoot like a three and I’m active because I have a lot of energy.”

Inside Defense

“Coach T (Thomas) preaches every day that defense wins championships. Play defense and you are going to win the game.”

Enforcer Role

“I come out here knowing that I am going to be one of the biggest guys out here and I have to come out with a dog mentality. Rebound, block out and do what you have to do with good defense.”

About Jackson Fields

Twitter: @Fields15J

Players He Studies: Kevind Durant, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embid

Favorite Musicians: Lil Baby and NBA Youngboy

Favorite Video Games: NBA 2K, Madden and Fortnite

Shoutouts: “My whole squad.”