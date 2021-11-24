Marshall High School’s Adari Haulcy (12) in action against Willowridge High School. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

When analysts say that a corner has set up an island it basically means he has shut down his side of the field when it comes to quarterback passes. The same could be said about Fort Bend Marshall senior safety Adari Haulcy if he remains on his current trajectory.

As a junior last year, Haulcy was named an All-District selection with seven interceptions on the season. As a senior, Adari showed off his versatility when he got moved around the secondary as a cornerback and was named an All-State selection this season.

In the run game, Haulcy’s is a big hitter from the secondary that can pack a punch with locomotive tackles. His eyes are getting better following the quarterback and his awareness should grow with reps on the next level. He is a competitor in practice and it shows on the field.

When Ft. Bend Marshall head coach James Williams was asked about his playmaker in the secondary after Haulcy returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a win against cross town rival Willowridge, Williams stated, “He had seven interception last year and we have been moving him to different positions this year trying to find him a home (this season)…..He is a very great dynamic player and he can make good things happen.”

The Defender spoke with Haulcy earlier to discuss his style of play, major influences, ballhawk skills and more.

Style of Play

“My style as a cornerback is that I am physical. I am very smart and know the game because it just comes natural to me. I am smart and physical.”

Ballhawk Skills

“I don’t know why they don’t have me on offense with these type of ballhawk skills. I grew up playing offense on both sides and I just landed on defense.”

2 Picks Nights

“At practice they were talking about how the seniors have to step up and be a leader so I had to lead by example. Then they were talking about how we have to flip the switch.”

Intense Practices

“I got a 4 star in front of me at practice every day. We go against each other everyday good on good and we battle. Iron sharpens Iron. You never know what he is going to do so you have to be on you’re A-Game every day in practice. Sometimes he gets the best of me and sometimes I get the best of him but it just makes both of us great.”

About Adari Haulcy

Twitter: @Atwice_

Current Offers: University of Lafayette, University of Kansas, New Mexico, Texas Southern…..

Players He Studies: Jaire Alexander & Marlon Humphrey

Favorite Artists: Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, King Von and YoungBoy

Favorite Food: Hot Wings

Awards: 2020 All-District Selection, 2021 5A DII All-State Selection

Shoutouts: “my coach, my team, to my D-Line, to my defense, my whole secondary, to my offense and everyone that has put me in the position to play for this team. And a special shout out for my momma she knows what happened. I had to come back and give her that present.”