Fort Bend Marshall safety Christian Jackson leads Buffs forward

Throughout the Buffs 10-0 season their defense has been lights out, shutting their opponents out, and giving up less than a touchdown a game in nine of their wins. Entering the playoffs, Marshall has shown no signs of letting up after defeating Port Neches-Groves in the first round.

When I asked Fort Bend Marshall’s new “100 wins club” coach James Williams who he recommended we interview, he immediately called over his senior safety Christian Jackson. After asking why Jackson, Coach Williams stated, “Christian is a good leader that works hard every day. His teammates respect him, they honor him and they work hard for him. He is a great example for the kids and he does a great job for us.”

Christian “C.J.” Jackson is currently a 3-star recruit that has earned the honor of being named a finalist for this year’s Touchdown Club of Houston Defensive Player of the Year Award.

The Defender spoke with Jackson to discuss his playing style, keys to his leadership and what it will take going forward into the next round of the playoffs.

Style of Play

“I really want to hit. I don’t really like covering but I am going to hit more than anything.”

Leadership

“It really started in practice. You have to go hard every day and you can’t let up in practice. Every time you have to compete with the top receiver and defensive back in there. I just fight every single day to make us the best offense and defense in the state. So, we just have to fight hard because that is where it starts to take our game to another level and turn up.”

Playoff Push

“We have been focused on the playoffs since day one. In the summer we knew what we had to do. Come out and go get. We already knew we were going to the playoffs so we just have to be ready for it because we prepared for this since day one.”

About Christian Jackson

Twitter: @0hThatscjayy_

@0hThatscjayy_ Height: 6‘1”

6‘1” Weight: 185 lbs.

185 lbs. Verbal Commitment: University of Incarnate Word

University of Incarnate Word Other Offers: Alcorn State, University of Kansas and University of Pittsburgh…

Alcorn State, University of Kansas and University of Pittsburgh… Players He Studies: Jamal Adams and Paris Ford (University of Pittsburgh)

Jamal Adams and Paris Ford (University of Pittsburgh) Shoutouts: All the coaches. Let’s get ready.

