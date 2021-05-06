Fort Bend Marshall senior hurdler / long jumper Tairah Johnson is without question the odds-on favorite in the girls 100m hurdles with the only sub-14 second (13.73) qualifying time in her field at the state track meet this season.

Since her freshman year, Johnson has progressed, and now that her senior playoffs campaign is in full effect, she’s getting faster.

Johnson’s natural ability to attack the hurdles with strength, agility, style and grace set her apart from the competition, and fans should look out for what Johnson has yet to accomplish on the next level.

The Defender spoke with Johnson after the Class 5A area track meet to discuss her approach, progress through the playoffs and keys to success heading into the state track meet.

Tairah Johnson celebrating. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Approach

“I have a vision of the race and then I block out everybody else and just focus on my lane.”

Area Meet Win

“I just executed and trusted in God.”

Keys to Winning Gold at State

“Trust in God and taking it day by day.”

Advice to Others

“Follow your dreams. Don’t follow anybody else’s dream.”

Tairah Johnson in action. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Tairah Johnson

Twitter: @hurdlequeentt

Instagram: @hurdlequeentt

Athletes She Studies: Allyson Felix and Tara Davis

Favorite Artist: Kevin Gates

World Problem You Would Solve: Police Brutality

Shoutouts: “My coach and my dad.”