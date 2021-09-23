Even though Fort Bend Marshall’s junior quarterback/athlete Ja’Koby Banks goes by the nickname “The Joker” on twitter, this young man is no joke when it comes to creating offense on the football field.

Whether it is using his arm or legs, Banks is money for the number two ranked Texas football team in Class 5A that is now averaging nearly 60 points a game in their first four victories.

Ja’Koby Banks (1). passing. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

When Marshall head coach James Williams was asked what his junior quarterback adds to the roster, Williams stated, “He is a natural leader that works hard every day. He wants to be great and the guys follow him.”

The Defender spoke with Banks after his victory 72-0 victory over Northside to discuss his style of play, instant offense and more.

Style of Play

“I am a playmaker that makes plays wherever I can.”

Open Field

“My open field moves come back from when I used to play running back.”

Championship Run

“Everyone has to play as a team moving the ball around. And defensively we just need to move around and make tackles.”

Leadership

“I take pride in grades. I make sure everybody knows that I am getting good grades for my teammates who should do the same.”

Ja’Koby Banks running. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Ja’Koby Banks

IG: @ja.kobyy

GPA: 3.8

Current Offers: Texas A&M, Marshall University, University of Pittsburgh

Players He Studies: Devon Achane and Anais Smith (Texas A&M)

World Problem He Would Solve: Equality

Favorite Musicians: NBA YoungBoy, No Cap, Lil Baby and Rylo Rodriguez

Shoutouts: “My momma and my pops.”