If you haven’t heard, the Furr basketball team has been clicking on all cylinders this season starting the year with a perfect 4-0 record wherein they have defeated the likes of both Strake Jesuit and Jack Yates in double-digit victories.

Furr senior point guard Demetric Kindle and combo guard Jacobee Giles have lead the team in scoring, and there suffocating full court pressure defense has improved with the addition of 4-star football receiver Cam’ron Heard to the mix.

Giles is a pure energy guy that keeps the engine burning pedal to the medal on defense and offense. The kid is non-stop and keeps his teammates level headed whether they are up or down in a game.

Kindle is the offensive star of the team that can play every position. His Iso game was on full display with 16 points in a win against Strake Jesuit. He is an athletic slasher that finishes strong, and can get to the basket with either his quick first step or deadly crossover move.

When Furr head coach Rodney Lewis was asked what made each of these seniors special, Coach Lewis stated.

“Giles is a kid that has been working extremely hard, he has a 3.5 GPA….After he gets done with high school hopefully one of these colleges will pick him up academically as well as athletically.”

“Demetric Kindle is a kid that I have had on varsity since the ninth grade. So he is well-seasoned and fully understands what it takes to win. What makes him unique from everybody else is that he is able to play the four, the three, the two, and the one.”

The Defender spoke with Giles and Kindle to discuss their games, leadership, keys to success, and more.

Style of Play

Giles: “I love defense and that keeps me going.”

Kindle: “I like to get to my spots and get to the rim.”

Leadership

Giles: “I really lead the team by trying to bring energy on defense and just try to talk to get my boys hype.”

Kindle: “I just let him (Giles) lead and I just play.”

Suffocating Defense

Kindle: “We got to play full-court man. That is all that we do in practice is run full-court man. So we are definitely in shape and can go all day.”

Keys to Strake “W”

Kindle: “It was just locking down Jace Posey on defense. Just don’t let him do nothing.”

What Makes Team Special

Giles: “Really it is the energy, the guys, and the coaches who always make sure we are straight.”

Moving Forward

Giles: “Staying humble, keep grinding, and keep going all out.”

About Demetric Kindle

Twitter: @brabra4x1

Players He Studies: Darius Garland

Favoorite Artists: Detroit rappers like EST Gee

Shoutouts: “All my coaches Coach Lewis and Coach Mint”

About Jacobee Giles

Twitter: @jacobeegiles

Players He Studies: Colin Sexton

Favorite Artists: Any Rap from Louisiana

Shoutouts: “All my coaches and my mom.”