With summer coming to a close, football is finally over the horizon. And as things appear the next crop of gridiron high schoolers are all ready to go.

One of Houston Independent School District’s riing strs to watch out for is Furr High School junior running back Johnny Robinson, who is a yard after contact machine on the football field.

Robinson’s pinballing abilities to bounce off would-be tacklers on the field make him a threat, particularly on the goal line. Hence, Robinson has played more snaps of varsity high school football than most, going into his third year as a starter.

The Defender spoke with Robinson at the HISD Combine at Delmar Stadium to discuss his early start, offseason and expectations going into his junior season.

Freshman Start

“It was nerve-racking and I was nervous. Even though I didn’t really play how I wanted to play, it was interesting seeing how different things were on the high school level.”

Offseason Goals

“I have been working on my speed.”

2021-22 Season Goals

“Try to make it past the first round of the playoffs.”

Advice to Others

“The game is just faster and more physical so you have to be on top of your game because its other people out there working harder than you every day.”

Major Influences

“I look up to Tom Brady and Christian McCaffrey. I love how they play and remain calm in the most critical situations. I like that.”

About Johnny Robinson

Instagram: @ lilkodam

Player He Studies: Christian McCaffrey

Game Looking Forward To: Wheatley HS

Shoutouts: “My boys Cameron Heard, Caveante Price, Trevion Tallon and my boy Trey.”