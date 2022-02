The Defender was on the scene for the 2021-22 Class Signing Day festivities. See Photo gallery of Houston Independent School District (HISD) Signing Day celebration featuring Kashmere Samyra Thomas (Paul Quinn), Yates Randy Masters (UNLV) and Madison Maurion Willams-Jack. At Langham Creek Signing Day we caught up with Princeton commit Makenna Marshall to talk about her signing to the Ivy League.

HISD Signing Day

Langham Creek HS Signing Day