FINAL SCORE

EISENHOWER 19 MORTON RANCH 21

Katy) Morton Ranch defeated (Aldine) Eisenhower in a comeback 21-19 victory that was a tale of two halves.

Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, a University of Texas commit, opened the game with a 65-yard touchdown run after the catch on the first play.

Niblett then scored his second touchdowns on a slant that put the Eagles up two possessions early in the game.

Eisenhower wide receiver Jonathan Corbin caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zaccheus Henry that extended the lead to 19-7 before halftime. Quarterback Henry finished the game completing 13 of 25 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Morton Ranch quarterback Josh Johnson connected with junior wide receiver Mike Gerald for two touchdowns as the Mavericks rallied back from a 19-7 deficit. Gerald also blocked a field goal later in the game.

Quarterback Johnson then ran in the go-ahead touchdown to kick off the regular season with a 21-19 victory.