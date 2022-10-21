Class 5A contender Ft. Bend Marshall was dominant in a 63-0 smack down on cross town rival Ft. Bend Willowridge. Ja’Koby Banks (#1), a University of Houston wide receiver/athlete commit, was in mid-season form scoring two early touchdowns that kept the Buffs up early in the game. Marshall linebacker Joshua Lair (#26) snagged a pick 6 and sophomore wide out Jakayden Ferguson (#16) got a touchdown too. Marshall senior star defensive end Trent Thomas went out the game with an undisclosed lower body injury. Bless up and get well soon (praying hands).

