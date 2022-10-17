Booker T. Washington remains the #1 team in the Class 4A Region III District 11 after defeating (5-1) district foe Furr high school by a score of 30-13 at Cowart Stadium on the northside.

Washington senior running back Anthony Brown and junior quarterback Kamryn Jackson made some huge plays that put the Eagles over the top in a playoff environment game.

Furr 3-star athlete Camron Heard created offense at quarterback with an explosive TD run and made plays on defense with pass breakups.

The Booker T. Washington Band had the crow rocking all night.