Furr HS defeated Jack Yates HS 39-36 on the back of Furr senior athlete Camron Heard, an Oklahoma State commit, who added points on offense and closed the game with an interception on Yates final game-winning drive.

Furr senior running back Johnny Robertson made some big plays on the ground and scored a touchdown that kept the Brahmans up in the game.

Even though the Yates Football team lost the game, Yates Band and majorettes took halftime in a landslide.

Yates senior wide out Marquise Sattiewhite kept Yates in the game with a multi-TD night.