Defending state champs Katy HS laid the smackdown on Katy Paetow HS in a 54-0 blowout at Legacy. Katy senior wide receiver Micah Koenig (#20) was all over the field making plays and Tigers senior running back Dallas Glass (#18) closed the game with two touchdown runs.

